Forensics investigators have been working at the site of the felled tree at Sycamore Gap.

Investigations are continuing after the tree on Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland, was found felled on Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday 28 September has been released on bail pending further investigations.

Forensic officers have been spotted on the scene on Friday carrying out inquiries.

The Sycamore Gap tree was made famous in a key scene in Kevin Costner's 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves and is one of the most photographed trees in the country.

The Sycamore Gap tree was made famous in a key scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves and is one of the most photographed trees in the country.

In 2016, it was named Tree of the Year in a competition run by the Woodland Trust.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said on Thursday: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond.”

The sycamore, which stood in a dramatic dip in Hadrian’s Wall and is believed to have been around 300 years old, was looked after by Northumberland National Park Authority and the National Trust.

Margaret Anderson, senior park ranger at Northumberland's National Park, said: "People come from all over the world to see this tree. We have Canadians come here, Americans, all over Europe.

"I have had messages from far and wide. A friend of mine from Australia contacted me. A lad who came and did a student placement with us about ten or fifteen years ago contacted me. He is out-pouring grief and he is from France.

"There have been so many people who have travelled a long way to come and visit this tree and sadly some of them won't get to see it in its glory."

The investigation continues.

