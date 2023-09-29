A man has been jailed after stabbing a woman in the neck with a kitchen knife.

Jason Noble was visiting the victim's home on Friday 14 October 2022, shortly after being released from prison.

After getting inside, he became abusive and threatening before picking up a knife from the kitchen and using it to stab her.

Durham Police said she suffered a deep cut to her neck and required emergency surgery.

Noble, 50, from Darlington, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Noble was jailed for 15 years in prison during an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 28 September.

Detective Constable Ian Banham, from Darlington Safeguarding said: “Noble had instilled fear in the neighbours and the victim, so much so the victim was too terrified to speak to us and provide a statement.

“However, due to Noble’s constant harassment of the victim, she changed her mind, gained the courage and provided us with a detailed statement, placing Noble as the person responsible for the attack.

“I hope today’s result inspires other victims to come forward and not be afraid to speak to us.”

