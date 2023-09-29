Second man arrested in connection with felling of Sycamore Gap tree

A second arrest has been made by police who are investigating the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.

On Friday 29 September, officers arrested a second male, who is in his 60s, in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody and is said to be helping Northumbria Police with its inquiries.

The Sycamore Gap tree was felled overnight between Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 September in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch."

She continued: “If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us – I’d implore you to contact us.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230928-0295.