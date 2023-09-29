Teenager released as inquiries continue into felling of tree at Sycamore Gap

A teenager who was arrested after the tree at Sycamore Gap was felled has been released pending further inquiries.

The tree on Hadrian's Wall in rural Northumberland, which is one of the most photographed in the country, was found felled early on Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Friday he had been released on police bail.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”

The news that the tree had been cut down sparked a nationwide outcry.

The tree, which appeared in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves', starring Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Alan Rickman, in 1991, was also named tree of the year in 2016 and was one of the most photographed in the UK.

