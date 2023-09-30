Commuter headaches as first of two week-long Go North East bus strikes begins

Commuters face a week of upheaval as drivers at the North East's largest bus operator begin the first of two seven-day strikes.

Members of the Unite union working for Go North East have rejected the company's latest pay offer and will now strike - meaning no Go North East bus services, except those on contracted school services, will run.

Picket lines have been in place across the company's six North East depots in Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, North Shields, Sunderland and Washington.

The strikes will take place on the following dates:

Saturday 30th September 2023 to Friday 6th October 2023 (inclusive)

Saturday 14th October 2023 to Friday 20th October 2023 (inclusive)

Unite says its members have been 'forced to take to the picket line' after Go North East failed to come forward with an improved offer.

The union says there is the potential for further action if a pay offer its members can accept is not put forward.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Go North East need to take a long hard look at themselves and how appallingly they’ve treated their workforce.”

“Our members will have the full support of their union as they take to the picket line in their fight for a fair pay deal.”

However, Go North East says the Union is demanding a 13% pay increase on top of a 10% received last year in return for calling off industrial action - adding that it had already made an offer of a 9.5% pay increase to drivers and engineers.

Go North East business director, Ben Maxfield, said, “We could not have tried harder to solve this dispute. We’ve put more money on the table and listened to drivers who have asked us to slow down moves to bring their working practices into line with competitors.

“It’s not in our interests, or our passengers’ interests, to have a strike. Unfortunately, by pressing for a 13% pay rise and calling time on talks, it appears some elements within Unite are set on pursuing this course of action.”

The company says it also agreed to water down its proposals to standardise working practices across its depots in the region.

The strike comes in the same week that rail passengers will face cancellations and delays as members of the Aslef union begin a fresh round of strikes over pay and conditions.

Cllr Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “I hope that all parties involved in the dispute work to resolve the situation urgently, however as it stands the region will be impacted by two strikes which will cause major disruption to Go North East services.

“I understand very few services will run at all and residents have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements. Nexus, Durham County Council and Northumberland County Council have advised Go North East to prioritise school services where they can, and I hope they are able to do so.

“During the first strike period there are two days of train strikes as well as Newcastle United and Sunderland Football Club home matches, so residents should be aware that other public transport services may be very busy.

“This is a huge disruption which will bring the region to a standstill. I urge everyone involved to get around the table and agree a solution without delay.”

