Fraudster told to pay back £250,000 after courier fraud scam

A man who was part of a complex courier fraud scam which cost victims more than £700,000 will have to pay back £250,000.

Fawaz Miah, 26, is in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering offences.

The complex scam, known as courier fraud, sees criminals contact their victims via telephone pretending to be police officers or other people in authority and claiming their bank savings are at risk.

Those involved then instruct victims to attend their bank and withdraw large amounts of cash to be collected by "officers" for fingerprinting or to purchase high value jewellery for "investigations".

Miah, of Cromer Street, Camden, London, and other associates in the city, targeted elderly victims between late 2018 and early 2019, before their illicit operation was shut down by officers.

The conspiracy was dismantled The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

A judge at Durham Crown Court made a confiscation order against Miah at a hearing on Thursday 21 December.

Miah will have to pay back a total of £246,071. Failing to adhere to the order results in more time being added to his jail sentence.Following the confiscation order, NEROCU Detective Sergeant Gillian Coulson, said: “This is a cruel crime in which criminals target the most vulnerable members of our community and steal their life savings.

“This is a great outcome for the victims and one which protects the public from further offending. We remain dedicated to pursuing anyone who seeks to defraud others and we encourage people to look out for vulnerable family members and friends and to challenge anyone on the phone asking for money or valuables.

NEROCU Financial Investigator DC Andy Smith, added: “Miah has shown a blatant disregard for the money lost by victims and the financial implications of his illegal activities – now he will suffer the same loss as them.”

Anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of courier fraud can contact police via 101 or Action Fraud immediately by calling 0300 123 2040.

