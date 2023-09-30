An investigation is underway after images surfaced on social media appearing to show football fans laughing while holding up an image of Bradley Lowery.

Pictures shared online allegedly show Sheffield Wednesday fans holding up a phone displaying a picture of the six-year-old Sunderland superfan, who died of cancer in 2017.

The images are reported to have been taken during Sunderland's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday 29 September.

South Yorkshire Police say they are investigating possible public order offences at the match and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, The Bradley Lowery Foundation said: “Bradley’s family are aware of the image circulating around social media, and are understandably very upset. At the age of just 6 years old, Bradley brought the football community together, with his infectious smile and personality, so to see the image of him being portrayed in this light is extremely upsetting for everyone who knew and loved him.

"We are grateful to Sheffield Wednesday in their quick condemnation of the actions of the people involved. We continue to have a good relationship with the football club, and understand this is an isolated incident and we thank the wider football community for their continued support of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Bradley Lowery struck up a poignant friendship with then-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe. Credit: PA Images

Sheffield Wednesday say they are working with South Yorkshire Police - and describe the images as 'deplorable.'

In a statement they said: "We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends."

Bradley Lowery was a superfan of Sunderland AFC. Credit: PA Images

Bradley Lowery captured the hearts of people across the world as his family shared his cancer journey following his diagnosis.

