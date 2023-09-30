Man charged after 'hateful' Munich Air Disaster video surfaces online

A man has been charged with a public order offence after footage surfaced online allegedly showing a football supporter making offensive comments about the Munich Air Disaster.

Police were made aware of a video circulating on social media showing a man making hateful comments, following Newcastle United's win over Manchester City at St James' Park on Wednesday 27 September.

Police launched an investigation and, on Friday 29 September, arrested a 41-year-old in connection with the report and charged him with a public order offence.

He will appear before the courts at a later date and was given bail on the condition that he does not enter an exclusion zone around St James' Park on match days.

23 people died in the disaster in Munich in 1958.

Superintendent Rob Bosson of Northumbria Police, said: "First and foremost, I would like to stress that this type of behaviour has absolutely no place in our communities – and we take reports of this nature very seriously.

" As soon as we were made aware of the video, an investigation was immediately launched, with officers working hard to identify a suspect who has since been arrested and charged.

" I would like to thank both the public and our partners for their continued support.

" We would ask people not to speculate either in the community or on social media. Doing so could potentially jeopardise live criminal proceedings."

A Newcastle United spokesperson said: "Tragedy-related chanting and gesturing is completely unacceptable and Newcastle United is committed to working with authorities and the wider football community to eradicate it."

A total of 23 people were killed in the Munich Air Disaster in 1958 when the 'Busby babes' Manchester United side were flying out of West Germany after a European Cup match in Belgrade.

