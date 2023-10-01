Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick was full of praise for local boy Josh Coburn after he netted the winner in a 3-2 win over Watford.

The 20-year-old secured the points for Boro at Vicarage Road to give them back to back victories and put their early season woes behind them - after failing to win in their opening seven games.

Middlesbrough went 2-0 up in the space of 12 minutes thanks to two goals from midfielder Riley McGree - but Watford soon fired back to pull themselves level.

Just after the hour mark, Coburn latched on to a through ball to slot the ball coolly past Bachmann in the Watford net to seal the victory for the visitors.

Carrick said: "I'm delighted for Josh. It was a big goal for him. Being a local lad coming through, it's great and what he's dreamt of for a long time.

"His performance this week has been really good for what he's given the team and how he's stepped up. He's improving all the time so it's really encouraging."

The win takes Middlesbrough out of the Championship bottom three. Credit: PA Images

However, Michael Carrick said the club is 'fearing the worst' following an injury to midfielder Lewis O'Brien, which he says could keep him out of action for an extended period.

The win takes Middlesbrough out of the Championship bottom three ahead of hosting Cardiff at the Riverside Stadium in midweek.