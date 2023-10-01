Eddie Howe says his focus shifted to Newcastle's Champion's League group game against PSG in midweek within seconds of the final whistle of his side's victory over Burnley.

The Magpies' head coach says his side face an "extreme test" in containing French superstar forward Kylian Mbappe when the two sides meet at St James' Park on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle secured an important point and a clean sheet against AC Milan in their opening match in the competition, but Howe knows the Ligue 1 champions - who sit top of the group after their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund - will pose a serious challenge.

"We're determined to try to do well, and one thing I'm absolutely certain about is the atmosphere will be as good as I've ever experienced here. I know the supporters will get behind us and then whatever we do from there will depend on what happens afterwards.

"But we're really looking forward to it, we're looking forward to the challenge that it will bring. I've already started my preparation for the game. It's going to be an extreme test, but one that we can't wait for."

However, Newcastle's injury list is growing. Howe will be without Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes who was ruled out for up to three months after sustaining a foot injury.

Defender Sven Botman and striker Callum Wilson also look set to miss the game against PSG at St James' Park, as does Joelinton who came off injured just moments after coming off the bench.

Joelinton left the pitch just a few minutes after coming on as a substitute. Credit: PA Images

Howe said: "I think if we can go into any of these Champions League games that we face in confident mood and good form and rhythm, then it gives us the best chance of being successful. We want to carry that as long as we can.

"I think we're in a good moment. Defensively, we're very good, and we look like we can score, we should have scored more today. I think the mood is very strong."

Goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak secured a 2-0 win for Newcastle over newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday 30 September.

PSG go into the game at St James' Park off the back of a goalless draw against Clermont in Ligue 1.

