Northumberland runner Laura Weightman announces retirement

Northumberland runner Laura Weightman has announced her retirement as a professional athlete.

Born in Alnwick, the 32-year-old has won silver at the Commonwealth Games, two Bronze medals at the European Championships and also qualified for the 1500m final at the 2012 Olympics in London and again at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

However, she says injury problems mean she must call time on her career earlier than planned.

In an online post, she said: "I’ve had a very challenging few years dealing with a number of injuries, surgery and extensive rehab. Throughout this period I always believed I could return and compete again at the highest level, but my body is saying no.

"In order to protect my long term health I’ve made this very difficult decision. I’m heartbroken I won’t get to race just one last time. However I hope that one day my body will allow me to run for fun. It needs time, as much as I do mentally, to heal from such a difficult period.

"I will always look back and be proud of the career I have had. I can’t even imagine telling the 13 year old ‘me’ what journey she was about to embark on! Sport really is so much more than the medals and PB’s. It’s the people and places it’s taken me that I’ll never forget. I will be forever grateful to those around me who have made this journey possible. Too many to name, but they know who they are."

