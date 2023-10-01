A taxi driver has been left 'shaken but unharmed' after he reported being threatened with a knife by two passengers in Gateshead.

It was reported that two men entered the taxi outside Morrisons in Blaydon at around 5pm on Friday 29 September, asking to be taken to Hyde Park Street in Bensham.

On arrival, instead of paying, they allegedly threatened the driver with a knife before fleeing the scene. The driver was not harmed.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are looking to trace the individuals responsible, including by conducting a review of CCTV pictures.

Police believe these people can help with their enquiries. Credit: Northumbria Police

Police hope that the men featured in these images might be able to assist with their enquiries.

The men, or anyone who thinks they have information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or using the ‘Tell us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Here's What You Need To Know...