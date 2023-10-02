'Child cancer is no joke' says Bradley Lowery's mum after 'tough weekend'

Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma has thanked police and the football community for their support after a man appeared to mock her son's death on Friday.

Sunderland fan Bradley captured the hearts of the nation during his battle with neuroblastoma, dying aged six in 2017.

His death appeared to be mocked by Dale Houghton during the Black Cats' 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday as pictures on social media captured him displaying a picture of Bradley and laughing towards Sunderland supporters.

The 31-year-old, from Rotherham, has since pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court and has been told he could face a prison sentence for his actions.

Gemma Lowery has now released a statement on his actions, hoping they would be a lesson to those who seek to mock childhood cancer.

She said: "I want to thank South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and their amazing fans for their quick response and condemnation of this disgusting act.

"I have been informed that one individual has pleaded guilty in court today and I hope that this is a lesson to everyone that childhood cancer is no joke.

"My baby boy showed the world more strength and courage in his six years on earth and I know he would not want me to dwell on the small minority of people who think this is acceptable behaviour.

"I would like to put this sorry mess behind us all now and move forward with the amazing work we do in Bradley’s name. Thank you all so much for your support and kind words, it has helped get me and Carl through an extremely tough weekend."

Sheffield Wednesday fans launched a fundraiser to show support for The Bradley Lowery Foundation after Friday's incident and it has already raised over £18,000.

