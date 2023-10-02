A football coach who was part of an organised crime group which supplied more than £1million worth of cocaine has been jailed for 19 years.

Newcastle drug dealer David Borley was part of a network which supplied more than 29 kilograms of cocaine, worth £1.2m, between April and June 2020.

Working closely with his co-accused, Borley obtained Class A drugs on a commercial scale, which were then distributed using a network of couriers.

The operation was discovered as part of Operation Venetic, an international investigation which saw law enforcement infiltrate encrypted devices.

As part of the operation, police raided Blue Flames football academy, in Newcastle, in January 2021, where the 40-year-old was arrested.

Some of the drugs seized by officers investigating the group. Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police said he had been using the club’s premises as a safe location to receive and store illicit substances and officers recovered a ledger which detailed transactions amounting to £1,000,000.

When officers searched the football coach’s address in Killingworth, they recovered half a kilogram of cocaine and one kilo of mixing agent, as well as a debtors list amounting to £250,000.

Borley was convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine at a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in February. In June, he also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

On Friday 29 September, he was jailed for a total of 19 years.

Police found ledgers detailing £1m of cocaine deals. Credit: Northumbria Police

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael said: “Borley cared about making money and was not concerned with how these highly addictive and illegal substances affect the community and the vulnerable users who are often indebted and trapped in dangerous cycles of exploitation.

“Borley effectively used his position as a football coach to act as a front for his drugs supply and I am pleased the courts have recognised the severity of his actions.

“This investigation was complex and the subsequent court proceedings have taken place over a number of years. Thanks to the determination and tenacity of officers and staff, Borley will be spending a lengthy time behind bars."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...