A man in his 60s arrested in connection with the felling of a tree at Sycamore Gap has been released on bail.

Officers are investigating the felling of the tree on Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland.

The man, who was arrested on Friday, has been released on police bail.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on Thursday was also bailed last week.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A male in his 60s was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

The Sycamore Gap tree was felled overnight between Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 September in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

