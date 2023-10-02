The National Rail Museum (NRM) has confirmed investigations are continuing after Flying Scotsman was involved in a low-speed collision.

The 100-year-old steam train, which is owned by the museum in York, was involved in the "shunting" incident with Royal Scotsman carriages at Aviemore Railway Station, near Inverness on Friday 29 September.

Two people were treated in hospital “as a precaution” and an investigation was launched after emergency services rushed to the scene just after 7pm.

The National Rail Museum has confirmed the famous train will have a full mechanical inspection following the incident on the Strathspey Railway.

Flying Scotsman was scheduled to take tourists on trips at the weekend, which had to be postponed.

The train, which is celebrating its centenary year, is due to be back in York for half term from 21 October to 5 November.

The NRM said: "Standard procedures are being followed to assess what happened during the incident and inspections are taking place by an independent investigator on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams. In addition, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has been notified.

"The museum’s aim is to understand what happened and to determine if there is any damage to Flying Scotsman as its owner.

"We will make further announcements about Flying Scotsman’s operating calendar and future dates, once investigations are complete.

"The National Railway Museum wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene on Friday for their prompt response and to the staff and crew of the Strathspey Railway and the Royal Scotsman train."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...