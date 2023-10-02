A sapling planted just metres away from the felled Sycamore Gap tree has been removed.

The tree was planted on Friday night on protected land in Northumberland National Park.

Kieran Chapman, 27, from Newcastle, said he had planted the tree to "try and restore people's faith in humanity" after a 300-year-old sycamore was felled on Thursday.

The National Trust, which said it would try to find an alternative spot within the local area for the tree, confirmed it was removing the tree due to Hadrian's Wall's status as a Scheduled Ancient Monument and UNESCO World Heritage site.

A 300-year-old tree was felled at Sycamore Gap on Thursday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A National Trust spokesperson said: "We understand the strength of feeling following the events at Sycamore Gap this week - and are grateful for the many offers of support and good wishes we've received from near and far.

"It's important for everyone to remember that the site is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and a globally important archaeological setting, with UNESCO World Heritage designation, and that altering or adding to it can damage the archaeology, and is unlawful without prior consent from Government.

"We urge anyone wanting to pay tribute to the Sycamore Gap tree to speak to the National Trust first. The public can leave pictures, poems and memories at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre over the weekend.

"The National Trust and Northumberland National Park, along with other partners and local people, are making plans for the site and the Sycamore Gap tree in the future, and we will inform people as soon as we know the best way forward. While regrettably we will be removing the sapling, we have spoken to the person who planted it, and are working with them to find an appropriate planting spot within the local area."

Police have so far arrested two people in connection with the felling of the tree, a 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s.

