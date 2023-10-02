Two people are "fighting for their lives" following a two-car collision in Northumberland yesterday.

Officers received a report of a collision between a white Seat and a blue Kia on the A68 near Bingfield at around 1pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Kia, a 69-year-old man, and one of his passengers, a woman aged 25, were taken to hospital by air ambulance with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A woman, aged 58, and a four-year-old girl, who were also passengers in the car, were taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Seat was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for around six hours while emergency services were in attendance and the vehicles recovered. It has since reopened.

An investigation has been launched by officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department.

Sergeant Russ Surrey of Northumbria Police said: “This is an incredibly serious collision which has left two people in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and our thoughts are with them and their family at this time.

“Three others, including a young child have also sustained injuries and we are thankful that these appear to be minor.

“We have launched an investigation into this incident and we are interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam, or thinks they can help.

“We are determined to establish exactly what has happened in the moments prior to the collision so please get in touch if you can help.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...