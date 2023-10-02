Play Brightcove video

The skyline was lit up on Sunday night as a rehearsal took place for a Newcastle United drone show to celebrate the club's return to the Champions League.

Newcastle is set to host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at 8pm on Wednesday 4 October in the first home game of its Champion League's campaign.

Videos of a rehearsal drone show were circulated on social media on Sunday night.

Football players, the NUFC badge as well as team shirts and the words "we're back" could be seen being pictured in lights in the sky over St James' Park.

The show was believed to be a rehearsal before a full display this evening.

It comes before Newcastle United's first home game in the Champions League for 20 years.

The Magpies started its campaign in the competition in Milan last month.

In their opener against AC Milan, Newcastle secured a point and a clean sheet.

On Sunday, Eddie Howe said his team was looking forward to the challenge against PSG.

He said: "We're determined to try to do well, and one thing I'm absolutely certain about is the atmosphere will be as good as I've ever experienced here. I know the supporters will get behind us and then whatever we do from there will depend on what happens afterwards.

"But we're really looking forward to it, we're looking forward to the challenge that it will bring. I've already started my preparation for the game. It's going to be an extreme test, but one that we can't wait for."

