A man who tried to take his own life from a bridge on Wearside is now trying to save the lives of others by backing a call for a safety barrier.

David Lenaghan was at the 'lowest part' of his life when he attempted to take his own life at Wearmouth Bridge in summer 2022.

He has vowed to help others and is supporting a campaign to put in place safety mesh, as a suicide prevention measure, across the bridge.

"There is so much I can do now to help people," he told ITV News Tyne Tees.

"We need practical things and putting them in place, to prevent things happening, it will save lives. You can't put a price on that."

The petition, which already has more than 1,200 signatures, aims to protect those struggling with their mental health in the community.

Mr Lenaghan continued: "Everyone is aware of how tragic the bridge can be.

"If there had been mesh, or SOS boxes, or a telephone box, then why not for the sake of lives? To stop this grief, to stop heartbreak that is crippling Sunderland and the North East."

David Lenaghan says he hopes to prevent others from attempting what he did.

"I've lost a lot of good few friends on this bridge, and through suicide, even recently last week," he added.

"I can't ignore it anymore. This is something of a taboo subject and not everybody is willing to stand up against it, it takes a lot to do, but it helps us along the way too. It is helping us."

Earlier this year, Sunderland council renewed Samaritans preventative signage on Wearmouth and Queen Alexandra bridges.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Sunderland council's Cabinet Member for Healthy City, said: "We are continuing to work with local partners to ensure a co-ordinated approach to suicide prevention.

"We have recently re-commissioned our suicide prevention training which aims to equip people at the heart of communities with the knowledge and skills to help people experiencing suicidal thoughts."

"We have also updated our Suicide Prevention Action Plan setting out the direction and priorities for the city’s suicide prevention agenda for the next three years."

If you are struggling with your mental health you can find support here.

