A light show is returning to Durham Cathedral this month.

The Luxmuralis event at Durham Cathedral will take place after dark every evening between 11 October and 15 October.

The light and sound show, which attracted more than 12,000 visitors in October 2022, is called 'Science' - and will feature images of elements, DNA and molecules, which will be projected onto the interior of the cathedral.

Andrew Usher, from Durham Cathedral said: “We’re delighted to welcome the artists behind Luxmuralis back to Durham Cathedral again next month. We've had a fantastic response from visitors about this show and we urge people to get their tickets now to avoid any disappointment, as many time slots have now sold out.

Visitors in the nave of Durham Cathedral during the light show held in October 2022. Credit: Peter Walker

"In 2022, the show was sold out from the first night with over 12,300 people visiting the cathedral during the five night run. With a different show and a new route through the cathedral, we can't wait to see what Science brings this autumn."

During the event, the cathedral will be cleared of pews to allow people to enjoy the projections.

The shows, created by artistic collaboration Luxmuralis, begin at 6:45pm each day and will also feature projections in the cloisters area and chapter house of the cathedral.

Entry is by timed ticket, which are on sale now.

