A man who was caught pocketing hot chicken from Greggs has been jailed.

Serial shoplifter Simon Robinson tried to steal the chicken from the hot food counter from the fast-food outlet in Skinnergate, Darlington on Saturday 30 September.

The 39-year-old was also identified by officers as being responsible for stealing bacon and 12 packets of butter from Springfield News, on Thompson Street East, and was charged with three counts of theft.

Robinson, of Brougham Street, Darlington, who appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 October, was jailed for 12 weeks.

He was also told to pay compensation to the two shops.

Inspector Matt Plumb, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, who described Robinson as a "prolific" offender said: “Retail crime can have a devastating impact on both local businesses and their customers, who must shoulder the increased prices due to lost stock.

“Here in Darlington, we are actively hunting down these prolific and habitual offenders whose behaviour causes misery and takes profit from our local communities and retailers.”

