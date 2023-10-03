Fenwick's flagship Newcastle store has announced plans to upgrade its iconic facade, including the creation of a new central entrance.

The designs form part of a £40 million investment programme, which the department store hopes will signal the 'next generation' while also demonstrating its 'longstanding commitment' to the city.

The planning application, submitted to Newcastle city council, includes opening up the ground floor windows, constructing a modern new canopy and welcoming shoppers through a grand central entrance on Northumberland Street.

Kieran McBride, the Newcastle store director, said: “Our Newcastle store has played an iconic role within the city centre since 1882, and this programme is all about continuing to play that role and more into the future."

The new designs have been inspired by the store's history. Credit: Studio Birch

“This new frontage will ensure everyone can receive a warm welcome into our store and maintain our position as the destination of choice for shoppers across the region," Mr McBride added.

The design for the frontage has been led by architect Ben Mailen from Mailen Design, who has close ties to the city.

The team have been given access to Fenwick's historic archives, with the design being inspired by the many changes the Newcastle store has undergone over the last 140 years.

Archive images, like the above of Fenwick in 1890, have inspired the new storefront designs. Credit: Fenwick

Mr Mailen, managing director of Mailen Design, said: "The new storefront is a re-interpretation of important moments in Fenwick’s history, with the restoration of the central doors and curved shopfronts pivotal to the original design, together with the prominent canopy from the early post-war years"

"The design celebrates the building’s rich legacy whilst allowing the building to tell a new story through a striking piece of retail and civic architecture.”

The storefront in 1913. Credit: Fenwick

The new announcement marks a milestone in a major investment programme by Fenwick last year in celebration of its 140th anniversary.

So far, works have included opening up two new central atria within the store, and the ongoing renovation of the beauty hall.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.