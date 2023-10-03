Thousands of football fans travelling in to Newcastle and Sunderland home games are being warned to expect severe disruption caused by transport strikes.

Staff at several rail services and Go North East buses are on strike on Wednesday 4 October, with many services cancelled.

Newcastle United's Champion's League match against Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at 8pm, while Sunderland are taking on Watford in the Championship at 7:45pm.

Members of the RMT, ASLEF and Unite union are striking in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

The bus depots that are also affected by the industrial action include Hexham, Gateshead, Sunderland, Washington and Consett.

Metro operator Nexus has warned supporters to plan their journeys ahead, and that the metros would be busier than usual.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “Public transport is going to be really busy tomorrow evening and roads are likely to be congested due to the impact of bus and rail company strikes.

“Where possible please avoid travel on bus and Metro services to and from the centres of Newcastle and Sunderland from late afternoon onwards.

“We expect that the extra demand on Metro will mean that trains are going to be much busier than usual."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...