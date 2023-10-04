Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has thanked the club's fans for helping his side produce a stunning four-goal performance against PSG.

It was the first time in 20 years that the iconic stadium had hosted a Champions League match and players and supporters alike rose to the occasion.

The Magpies humbled the European giants courtesy of goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schär in what will surely go down as one of the most memorable nights in the club's history.

The fans played their part too as St James' Park became an atmospheric cauldron following an impressive pre-match flag display. Howe was keen to praise supporters after the final whistle for helping his side deliver when it mattered.

Geordie's Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff got themselves on the scoresheet. Credit: PA

“I’m so pleased with the players for what they gave tonight,” Howe said. “It was a difficult game tactically, PSG try to play from the back, so we had to unbalance and unsettle them.

“To score four times against PSG in front of our supporters made it a really special night. The atmosphere was very special; I can’t thank our fans enough."

While the 50,000 Geordies in the stands played their part, it was two on the pitch who made the biggest contribution as Burn and Longstaff fulfilled lifelong dreams by scoring for their boyhood heroes in the Champions League. The duo received recognition from their manager for their attitude and contribution on and off the pitch.

“I really do respect the Geordies who have had life-long associations with the club and understand what it means to play for Newcastle," he explained. "They have a unique experience, really, so for Sean to score and play how he did and for Dan, they’re amazing moments in their careers.”

Somehow Newcastle must now return focus to the Premier League with a trip to West Ham upcoming on Sunday. Howe was keen to stress his side could not get too carried away despite going from relegation strugglers to Champions League giant killers in less than two years.

Newcastle return to Premier League action against West Ham on Sunday. Credit: PA

“Going from the difficult moment we were in to now, it’s a great lesson for us not to get ahead of ourselves," he said. “We’ve come a long way in a short period of time, but we want to keep going and we take nothing for granted. Amazing night, but we’ve got to continue to work hard from here.

“It goes without saying we hope that gives us that belief that we need to be successful in this competition. Against Milan in our first game, there was an element of us not quite hitting the levels that we expected of ourselves.

“But I think it’s only by doing that you can truly prove to yourself that you can do it consistently, and I think today will go a long way towards proving that.

“But there are so many difficult games to come in this competition. It’s a small step forward, but there’s still a long, long way to go.

“The next game in this competition will be hugely important, but that goes to the back of our minds now as we focus back on to the Premier League and West Ham.”

