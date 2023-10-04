A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally injured by a dog, believed to be an XL Bully, in Sunderland.

Police have confirmed a murder investigation is underway following the incident, which is believed to have involved an XL Bully dog.

The dog is reported to have injured a man outside an address in Maple Terrace, Shiney Row at about 6:55pm on Tuesday 3 October.

A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries but died last night.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Following the man’s death, he has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.

The dog was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the dog involved is believed to be an XL Bully. Further assessments are taking place.

A second dog, also believed to be an XL Bully breed, was also seized as a precaution, the spokesperson added.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers will remain in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can.

“A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out inquiries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other.

“I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing.”

