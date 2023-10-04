Newcastle United put four past Ligue 1 winners PSG as the club marked the return of Champions League football to St James' Park in style.

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schär wrote their names into Magpies folklore as Kylian Mbappe and co were humbled on Tyneside.

The result will go down as one of the best in the club's history as Newcastle went top of the Group F table after two games.

A stadium-wide display from Wor Flags welcomed the players to the pitch as supporters marked a moment 20 years in the making as the Champions League anthem blared around St James' Park.

The players were pumped up for the occasion too. Anthony Gordon's early tackle on PSG captain Marquinhos near the corner was met with a stadium-wide roar as the Englishman roared on the home fans.

There was a stadium wide display at St James' Park before kick-off. Credit: PA

Yet, it was the visitors who fashioned the first big chance of the game in the 5th minute. Much of the pre-match talk surrounded the Parisian's talisman Kylian Mbappe and he quickly showed his quality by finding Ousmane Dembele at the back post but the winger fired wide.

The Magpies were underdogs going into the game but they did not let their status dictate their performance. Eddie Howe's players were unafraid to press the Parisians high and this bravery was rewarded with the breakthrough.

Marquinhos' poor pass from the back was gobbled up by the Newcastle midfield who found Alexander Isak in the box. The Swede's strike was stopped by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but Almiron gobbled up the rebound to send St James' Park into raptures.

Chances came and went for both sides with Warren Zaïre-Emery, Fabian Schär and Goncalo Ramos each firing wide.

Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron were all on the scoresheet. Credit: PA

However, the home side's attacking players were continuing to cause the Ligue 1 champions problems. Almiron's driving run was unceremoniously halted by Lucas Hernandez and from the resulting free-kick, Newcastle doubled their advantage.

Jamaal Lascelles was turned towards Donnarumma by Marquinhos, forcing the Italian into an impressive save. However, the danger was not cleared and Bruno Guimaraes found Burn charging in at the back post and the man from Blyth forced it over the line.

It was originally ruled out for offside but after a VAR check of almost three minutes, the goal was given.

The Magpies were quick out the blocks after half-time and it was another one of the club's Geordie boys who got their name on the scoresheet.

Fabian Schär added the gloss to the scoreline with a 90th minute strike. Credit: PA

Longstaff found himself with acres of space in the penalty box, firing past Donnarumma in front of the Gallowgate End for a moment he would have dreamed about since he was a young boy.

However, Newcastle rarely make things easy for themselves and the nerves would have rushed back to the home fans six minutes later.

An excellent ball from Zaïre-Emery found Hernandez 12 yards out and he comfortably headed past Nick Pope to cut the deficit to two.

However, it was not enough and Newcastle continued to move towards the three points and there was still time to add to the scoreline.

Fabian Schär won the ball in the PSG half and fired home from 25 yards after a one-two with Jacob Murphy.

It was a suitably explosive way to end what will go down as one of the most memorable nights in the club's history.

