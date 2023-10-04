Watch as Newcastle prepares for the return of Champions League football

Play Brightcove video

Newcastle United and PSG fans have been revelling in the city ahead of the return of Champions League football at St James' Park.

With kick-off not until 8pm both sets of fans have had all day to enjoy the sights and sounds of Newcastle ahead of the blockbuster encounter.

Our reporter Gregg Easteal has been in and about the city over the last 24 hours to get a feel for the atmosphere.

