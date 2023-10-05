Police are trying to trace a good samaritan who helped block a vehicle as the driver attempted to drive the wrong way down a slip road.

Cleveland Police said officers were pursuing the vehicle in Hartlepool after a Seat Leon failed to stop for officers on the A179 at about 4:15pm on Wednesday 4 October.

A spokesperson said the vehicle was pursued along the A19 and into the Wingate area, before attempting to go the wrong way along a slip road leading from the A19 south to the A181.

The driver of a HGV with a white cab assisted police by blocking its path and the Seat driver abandoned the car and made off on foot.

A man was detained a short time later by officers on foot, with the assistance of the police drone.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to provide a sample, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, no insurance and going equipped to steal. He has since been bailed while inquiries continue.

Officers are appealing to trace the driver of the HGV who blocked the road as they may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Police also appeal to trace anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

