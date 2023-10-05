Investigations are continuing following the death of a man in a suspected XL Bully dog attack.

Ian Langley, originally from Liverpool but living in Shiney Row near Sunderland, suffered severe neck injuries in an attack on Tuesday evening and died in hospital.

The 54-year-old, known as Scouse, was walking his Patterdale puppy, Beau, when the fatal alleged attack happened.

Northumbria Police said the 44-year-old owner of the dog, which they believe is an XL Bully, was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but was re-arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on police bail.

Police are investigating and have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. Credit: PA

After police officially named the dead man, Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson said: “Our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and loved ones, as we continue to support them at this tragic time.

“Our investigation is ongoing, as we look to get answers for Ian’s family around what has happened.

“I would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible.

“Your help could prove vital in this case.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other, and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries continue.”

Michael Kennedy, 64, also from Shiney Row, knew Mr Langley for more than 20 years, and said many people knew him simply as “Scouse”.

He said: “He was a really nice lad, he came from Liverpool, he was a lovable rogue you might say.

“He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble.

“He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog.”

Ian Langley, 54, died in hospital following the attack on Tuesday. Credit: PA

Police shot the dog “to ensure the safety of the public” and took another dog, also believed to be an XL bully, into custody.

In a video shared on social media, an armed police officer stood on ladders to reach over a fence into a yard and shoot the animal from the road.

The XL bully owner called for help and rang the police, a local resident said. “I heard noises and thought it was people fighting,” she said. “I looked out of the window and all of a sudden (the owner) was shouting ‘help, help’.

“I went out and the guy was on the floor bleeding.”

She said the injured man’s neck was badly injured. She said he got up and then collapsed and locals tried to help with first aid until the emergency services arrived.

Forensic officers were working at the scene, putting blue plastic sheeting down at two spots on a grassy area where the attack was thought to have happened.

An officer was seen photographing a backyard behind a fence which had Beware of the Dog signs.

Linda Blyth, who lives in Maple Terrace, said she saw paramedics working on the injured man’s neck.

Police responded in large numbers and officers told residents to go inside.

She told the PA news agency: “We were told, ‘go in, shut your doors’ and then I heard the gunshot.”

“I don’t know what set the dog off, everyone is speculating,” she said.

Speaking of the paramedics, she said: “It was awful to see, you don’t expect it on your doorstep."

The latest attack comes as the Government looks to ban American XL bully dogs in response to a series of attacks.

