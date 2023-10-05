Play Brightcove video

Newcastle United fans were in a celebratory mood after the club's 4-1 win over PSG in the Champions League.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schär sent St James' Park into raptures in what will surely go down as one of the most historic results in the club's history.

ITV Tyne Tees caught up with supporters as they left the ground as they celebrated a statement performance.

