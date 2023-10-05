Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to ITV Tyne Tees political correspondent Tom Sheldrick

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he has no regrets over Jamie Driscoll's departure from the party.

Mr Driscoll resigned from Labour in July after being blocked from running to become the party's candidate for North East Mayor next year and decided to stand as an independent candidate instead.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness won the race to become Labour's candidate and the party leader stressed he had full confidence in her.

When asked by ITV Tyne Tees if he regretted Mr Driscoll's resignation Sir Keir said: "No, we have got an excellent candidate in Kim McGuinness and I'm looking forward to her ability to put that positive case to the voters.

Kim McGuinness is Labour's candidate for North East mayor. Credit: PA

"Across the country, I've made it my business to ensure we have the highest quality candidates for all the positions where we seek to serve the public. Kim McGuinness is an excellent candidate, she's got a track record as Police and Crime Commissioner, I've worked with her, I know how she works."

Sir Keir was also asked about his party's transport policies for the region. The government have announced a decision to dual the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham but a pledge to reopen the Leamside Line in County Durham has already been halted.

Speaking before the Leamside Line update, the Labour leader confirmed his party would continue the Government's transport projects if elected as he slammed the Conservatives for failing to deliver infrastructure upgrades.

Sir Keir Starmer was interviewed by ITV Tyne Tees political correspondent Tom Sheldrick. Credit: ITV

"Wherever there are projects that the government has announced it's going to do, then we'll obviously continue with them, that's very important," he explained.

"Whatever the government announced yesterday, including dualling the A1, if they get on with those projects, we will inherit them, if we're privileged enough to come into power and we will of course see them through to fruition.

"I think we need much better infrastructure, much better links across all of the country, because our mission is to grow the economy, raise living standards everywhere. The problem is not with the schemes, the problem is with the deliverability and we've had failure on that."

