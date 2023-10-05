Football fans have shown their support for the family of Bradley Lowery after the young supporter's death was mocked during a match last week.

There were chants of "there's only one Bradley Lowery" at Sunderland's match against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday 4 October.

Bradley died from cancer in 2017 at just six years old and a man appeared to mock his death during Sunderland's match against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, admitted a public disorder offence during an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday and could face a prison sentence for his actions.

Following the incident, Sheffield Wednesday fans raised more than £28,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity set up by his family following his death.

On Wednesday Sunderland fans showed their support by singing Bradley's name, clapping and unfurling a huge banner in his honour.

Responding, Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery said: "I could have burst with pride and I had tears strolling down my face, but these were happy tears, as it's really overwhelming to see how many people Brad's life touched and how many people are still supporting him and his legacy.

"Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart."

Bradley, who appeared as a mascot for Sunderland, died of neuroblastoma in 2017. Known for his big smile, the youngster captured the hearts of people across the region while he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Sunderland went on to beat Watford 2-0 during the encounter at the Stadium of Light, remaining in fourth place in the Championship.

