A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing a grandfather by attacking him in his own home.

Kieran Potts delivered "five to seven" blows to Norman Ryan's head in an attack on 31 August 2022 at the victim's Hartlepool flat, inflicting unsurvivable brain injuries.

He died in hospital nine days later.

Potts, of Owton Manor, in Hartlepool, was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Teesside Crown Court. He was found not guilty of murder.

Speaking after sentencing senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Hodgson, said: “Although it will never bring Norman back, I hope that today’s sentence provides his family with some form of comfort. My thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“Kieran Potts inflicted injuries upon Norman which were so severe that he never regained consciousness and died in hospital nine days later. He showed little compassion by putting Norman’s family through the pain of a full trial after they had endured this awful tragedy.

“I’d like to thank the family for their patience and dignity throughout the investigation and judicial process and I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this case to its conclusion.”

Norman Ryan was attacked by Kieran Potts on 31 August 2022. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY

Mr Ryan, who was described as a pillar of strength by his family, loved singing Elvis songs and was known for his "cheeky grin".

His family paid tribute to him after the sentencing, describing him as a "hero" and "an amazing son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and best friend."

They said: " He was such a funny remarkable soul. He lit up the room by being there and always brightened up the mood. He was a loving, gentle man and he would do absolutely anything for anyone. He truly had a heart of gold."

They added: "His passing has left an unfillable void in our family. All the memories we wanted to create with him are now only something we can dream of. Our hearts are shattered, we have never felt pain like it and that pain will never be eased. Our lives have truly been turned upside down and will never be the same again.

“Our family will forever bear the absence of Norman's comforting presence, knowing that his smile and laughter will be sorely missed. The wisdom he imparted, the lessons he taught, and the memories we shared will continue to shape the fabric of our family for generations to come.

“In light of his passing, we have witnessed the profound effect of loss on our family dynamics. We have come to appreciate the importance of treasuring every moment spent together and valuing the unique bonds we share. We have also united in our commitment to honour his memory by living lives filled with love, kindness, and humility.

“We are incredibly grateful to the investigation team for all their work and for all the support we have received throughout.”

