Five people have been arrested after a police car and another vehicle were set on fire outside a police station.

The vehicles were reportedly set alight outside Alnwick police station, in Northumberland on Saturday 30 September.

Officers said they believe it was a deliberate attack.

No one was injured but the two cars were significantly damaged, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Two men, aged 22 and 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of arson and have since been bailed.

A 33-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and have also been released on bail.

Neighbourhood Inspector John Swan said: “We take reports of arson and malicious ignition very seriously as this type of incident can not only seriously damage people’s possessions and buildings, but they pose a risk to people’s safety.

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to set fire to a vehicle, especially one which belongs to the police and is used to help keep people safe and fight crime. We will be doing all we can to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible.

“As part of our investigation, we have arrested five people who are believed to be known to each other, and we will be progressing our enquiries as the weeks continue.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider community and officers will be carrying out a range of additional patrols. Anyone with concerns should speak to an officer and make themselves known.

“As always, anyone with information is asked to get in touch with us.”

