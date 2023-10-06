The body of an 18-year-old man has been found on the North East coast.

Northumbria Police were called to Frenchman Bay in South Shields on the night of Thursday 5 October after reports of concern for a man's welfare.

The Coastguard, RNLI and North East Ambulance all attended the incident but a body was found.

There is not believed to be any third-party involvement and the man's family has been informed.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 7:10pm on Thursday police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Marsden area of South Shields.

“Officers and emergency services attended the area to carry out searches but tragically found the body of an 18-year-old man.

“His family have been notified and are being offered specialist support at this time.

“There is not believed to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

A statement from the coastguard added: "HM Coastguard responded to an incident in South Shields last night, 5 October.

"Alerted at around 8:15pm, the Coastguard Rescue Team from Sunderland, an all-weather lifeboat from Tynemouth RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter from Humberside were sent to assist, alongside North East Ambulance Service and Northumbria Police."

