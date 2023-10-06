Sunderland and Middlesbrough go head-to-head this weekend in a bid for North East bragging rights in the Tees-Wear Derby.

Both sides won one game apiece last season, each prevailing in front of home crowds.

Few people understand the encounter quite like Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. The 59-year-old grew up on Teesside and spent nine years at Middlesbrough as a player before spending three years as manager between 2010 and 2013.

“I have been here a year or so now and we’ve played them twice," Mowbray said in his pre-match press conference. "It’s a big game for me, I live on Teesside and everybody wants to talk football.

“We should just look forward to it, there are three points at stake and I don’t want to build it up to anything other than two decent teams in good form trying to win a football match really.

“We are in decent form and they are in good form having won their last four. Let’s bring it on.”

Tony Mowbray and Michael Carrick during Sunderland's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last season. Credit: PA

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is not as entrenched in the Tees-Wear derby as his opposite number after joining the club last year. However, the importance of the fixture is not lost on him, especially after growing up in the North East.

"It is a huge game for the area in terms of the North East," he said before the game. "Its why we love football.

"We will have to approach it like any other game, there's no hiding, an extra bit of emotion and excitement around the place. That's brilliant and you've got to use that as a positive."

However, both coaches were keen to stress the need to avoid being drawn into the emotion of the occasion as they chase three vital Championship points.

“The supporters make it an emotional occasion," Mowbray said. "Every football match home and away and it’s important we find the performances to make sure if they have travelled a long way and spent a lot of money that they see a team that is fighting and working hard and trying to win a football match.”

Middlesbrough and Sunderland won one derby a piece last season. Credit: PA

"It's the type of game you want to be involved in," Carrick added. "The players are looking forward to it and the fans will be looking forward to it.

"There is an element of understanding the game and the emotion in the game and you have to manage that.

"That's like any game but certainly when there is a game that is a bit more charged than others that is a big part of it."

Both sides have injury issues to contend with. Alex Pritchard, Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack and Denis Cirkin remain out for the Black Cats while the game is also likely to come too early for Aji Alese and Eliezer Mayenda.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will be without Lewis O'Brien who will miss the next two to three months with an ankle injury. The club also have to contend with several players suffering from illness.

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light on Saturday is at 12:30pm.

