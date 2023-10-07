Some train services from Newcastle have been cancelled today due to severe weather warnings across some parts of Scotland.

The London North Eastern Railway (LNER) have said it will not be running any services north of Newcastle.

It comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across most of Scotland and some areas under a higher level amber warning.

Credit: Met Office

A LNER spokesperson said: " Customers are advised not to travel north of Newcastle.

"Customers with tickets dated for travel between Newcastle and Scotland today will be able to make their journey on LNER services up to and including Tuesday 10 October 2023 or they can request a refund."

Customers are advised to check before they travel.

