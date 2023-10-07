Vicky Pattison was emotional as she attended a charity walk for the Alzheimer's Society in South Shields this morning.

The "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!" winner, said she had a personal connection to the cause and was walking in memory of her grandad David who had dementia and passed away last year.

Over one and a half thousand people took part in the "memory walk" along the seafront in memory or tribute to loved ones who have been affected by the disease.

Ms Pattison, who cut the ribbon to start the walk in Bents Park, said: "It affected my family personally, I lost my grandad David a couple of years ago and he really was the beating heart of our family so this is super personal for me and for a lot of people walking.

"The work that the Alzheimers Society do is integral in getting funding for research to support families, people going through it, more education better knowledge out there.

"One in three people will develop dementia in their lifetime it is the UK’s biggest killer. It affects so many people, so many families.

"It’s why I’m really honoured to be part of today, an I know my grandad would be proud."

The 35-year-old said the memory walk events that are held by the Alzheimer's Society are an opportunity for those taking part to remember their loved ones who had passed away from the disease.

She said: “The memory walks, like todays that the Alzheimers society do are super special, it’s not my first and it certainly won’t be my last.

"They’re really important, I always think about my grandad, I think about the amazing times we had together and even towards the end of his life, when I could tell there was a lot that he didn’t remember.

"I always say that I remembered enough for the both of us.”

"I know I’ll be thinking of my Grandad David today and I know that everyone else will be thinking if someone they love as well.

"It is very bittersweet, but we’re doing the right thing, getting the word out there about Alzheimer’s society so I’m very proud of everyone taking part.”

Ken Oxley from the Alzheimers society, said: “Every penny raised here today will go towards helping people affected by dementia.

"That could be in terms of supporting people with dementia, research into best ways too support people with dementia, ways to treat people with dementia and also to help the Alzheimer's Society to campaign on behalf of people affected by dementia."

Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

