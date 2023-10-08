Northumberland man celebrates 100th birthday on Kielder Marathon start line

A Northumberland man celebrated his 100th birthday as he started the Kielder Marathon earlier today.

Nearly 2,000 runners wished retired forestry worker, Arthur Scott, a happy 100th birthday as he rang the bell to began the race this morning.

Mr Scott said: "It's a great honour for me to have been asked to start them today, and I hope they all enjoy the run.

"The weather could have been a wee bit better, but it's not bad."

Video report by Tom Barton.

Steve Cram of Events of the North, said: “It was a great pleasure to welcome Arthur Scott on his 100th birthday, to start the marathon and cheer on his granddaughter and nephew in the half marathon.

"Stories like that, and the many others that crop up every year, help make this event really special.”

This years event was the 13th Kielder Marathon, a race which has been dubbed "Britain’s most beautiful marathon".

The route takes runners around Kielder's man made lake, a path which is exactly the 26-mile marathon distance.

Among the runners, 11 of them have completed all 13 races since it was first run in 2010.

Some of them said: "The scenery is superb, not that you look at much. You tend to look at your feet where you're going. However, as you run around, the scenery just keeps you going. It's beautiful."

"Even though it's a bit grey and grizzly today, the smell of the trees, the lake is beautiful. Plus as well, the company. Smashing people."

Russell Maddams won the marathon for the fourth time. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

The winner this year and for the fourth time was Russell Maddams who completed the race in 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Northumberland County Councillor, Jeff Watson, Cabinet Member for Promoting Health Lives said: “The Kielder Marathon weekend is fantastic for the county, the surrounding rural businesses and for the many charities that will benefit through fundraising.

“It has been great to see so many competitors taking part and to welcome visitors from around the country to Northumberland. Kielder is such a beautiful setting and as always, the atmosphere over the weekend has been fantastic.”

Mark Warnes, Chief Executive of Active Northumberland said: "Well done to everyone taking part in events this weekend. It was great to see so many Active Northumberland members getting involved.

"Today saw marathon stars of the future taking part in junior runs and half and full marathon runners tackling one of Britain's most beautiful routes."

