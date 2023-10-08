Two men arrested after suspected dog attack in Middlesbrough

Officers are appealing for witnesses after two men were left injured following a serious assault on Henry Street in Southbank at around 3:30pm on Saturday 7 October.

A 36-year-old man was left with injuries to his head, mouth, fingers and legs, whilst a 31-year-old man sustained puncture wounds consistent with dog bites.

Both men were taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are described as serious, but not life threatening.

Two men, aged 30 and 54, were arrested late in the evening of Saturday 7 October on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to police custody for questioning.

Two dogs have been seized from a property in Southbank in connection with the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam footage or Ring doorbell footage are asked to contact police.

