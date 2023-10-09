A family had to flee their home in the early hours of the morning after a child's e-bike is thought to have caused a kitchen fire.

The fire broke out at a home in South Shields in the early hours of Saturday 23 September, causing serious damage to the property.

Firefighters have issued a warning after a lithium ion battery pack on a child's e-bike was established as the likely cause of the fire.

Area Manager Paul Russell, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Sadly there was significant damage to the kitchen and it quickly became evident the likely cause was the battery on an electric bike.

“If not looked after carefully, lithium ion batteries, like the one on this bike, can be very volatile and can lead to quick-spreading fires.

“It is really important that you don’t overcharge them, only use merchandise from reputable traders and don’t charge them while you’re asleep.

“Also make sure you don’t keep them in ways of exit routes so, in the event of the fire, you can escape safely.

“This was a great job by our firefighters, and we are glad the family are safe, but it is an important reminder for all those who own electric bikes or scooters.”

Further information about e-bike and e-scooter safety is available here: https://fireengland.uk/fire-sa fety/charging-your-e-bike-or- e-scooter.

