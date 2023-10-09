There will be major disruption on the rail network while emergency repairs are made to a viaduct which suffered structural damage.

The urgent repairs are taking place on the Plessey Viaduct, affecting services between Newcastle and Morpeth, in Northumberland.

It means a reduced service is running between the stations, as only one out of four lines is open.

National Rail said disruption is expected at least until the end of Wednesday 11 October.

Services may be cancelled, or may not call at Morpeth in the southbound direction.

The five-arch viaduct was constructed in the late 1840s by Robert Stephenson and is Grade II-listed.

Affected services:

CrossCountry between Penzance / Plymouth / Bristol Temple Meads / Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh, and between Plymouth and Glasgow Central / Dundee

LNER between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Aberdeen / Inverness

Northern between Metrocentre / Newcastle and Morpeth

TransPennine Express between York / Newcastle and Edinburgh

Network Rail has been contacted for further information about the repairs.

