Two people were taken to hospital following a suspected hit-and-run which left a woman with serious injuries.

The incident happened near Cramlington, in Northumberland, at about 9:30pm on Saturday 7 October.

The crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle on the A189 Spine Road near The Three Horseshoes pub.

Two people believed to be on the motorcycle were taken to hospital with injuries.

A woman sustained serious injuries and remains in a stable condition, while a man received treatment but has since been discharged.

The driver of the van left the scene before emergency services arrived, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Officers have since located the vehicle which is believed to have been involved.

Two men, aged 43 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and they have since been released on police bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who was driving in that area at the time, to contact officers.

Drivers are also asked to check any dashcam footage and get in touch if they see anything that may be of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20231007-1190.

