XL Bully dog owners have protested against government plans to ban the breed by the end of the year.

The decision follows a number of attacks on people across the country. Earlier this month, a man died in Sunderland after a being attacked by what is believed to have been an XL Bully.

The dog is reported to have injured a man outside an address in Maple Terrace, Shiney Row at about 6:55pm on Tuesday 3 October. The dog was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public and a second dog, also believed to be an XL Bully, was seized.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed while officers continue to investigate.

On Saturday 7 October, a group of XL Bully owners gathered in Newcastle city centre to protest against the upcoming ban, sharing their experiences with the breed.

During the demonstration, dog owners held a minute's silence out of respect of those who have lost their lives during dog attacks.

Lisa Lishman and Dylan Berry both own XL Bully dogs, said their pets are like family members.

Ms Lishman, 54, from Witton Gilbert in County Durham, said: "Out of all the dogs I've owned, what I've learned is the bigger they are, the easier they are to handle. They're more docile and loving. I can't fault them.

"They're an amazing dog breed. Your dog is a reflection of yourself, if you're a good person and you show your dog how to behave, teach them boundaries, meet their needs nutritionally, physically and mentally, you're going to have a good dog.

"I am a good person and I instil that in my animals. I've got two beautiful dogs and they're my life. I work hard so I can do the best for my dogs, they're my family. They're my best pals."

Lisa Lishman, 54, from Witton Gilbert in County Durham says she has owned dogs her entire life. Credit: NCJ Media

Ms Lishman, who only walks one of her dogs at a time, continued: "I have full focus on my dog and my dog has full focus on me. I believe that prevention is better than the cure. Not that my dogs are going to do anything, I trust them, but I always err on the side of caution. I believe all dogs should be muzzled."

Speaking of the upcoming ban, she added: "I think the Government is handling it all wrong. As long as we're doing a good job with our dogs, we should be left alone. They don't even know what they're doing with the dogs, the dog is being judged on its size.

"They need to work with us not against us, why don't they just bring in licensing and leave us good dog owners alone while concentrating on the ones who are causing damage.

"These dogs are big, it's common sense a big dog can do damage and it's been proven and it's sad and horrendous what's happened to these people because the dogs are in the wrong hands. That needs to be looked at like knife crime, they need to look at the person who has the weapon."

Dylan Berry from Newcastle says his XL Bully has helped him with his mental health. Credit: NCJ Media

Dylan Berry, from Newcastle, who owns two XL Bully dogs, was also at the demonstration. The 24-year-old said his dogs have helped him with his mental health, and said the breed is being stereotyped.

He said: "Any dog can be a good dog with the right training, look at police dogs. That's what an XL Bully can be, a lot of people are saying little dogs can't do as much damage, but to children little dogs can still be a threat.

"People think we're being disrespectful to those who have died. During the protest we did a minute silence for the attack, which happened in Sunderland. We also did a minute silence for innocent dogs that have lost their lives due to irresponsible owners that took on a breed they don't understand.

"These dogs have helped me through my mental health. When I spoke to people at the protest, many said the same. We are not condoning the deaths that have taken place...we're just here to say that the blame should be on the other side of the lead. We do have to lay blame on some breeders because they need a licence, some do sit and sell dogs just for money, not understanding where these dogs are going or who they are going to."

The Government has confirmed that American XL Bully dogs will be banned in the UK by the end of the year - meaning that dogs fitting this description could be destroyed under current dangerous dog laws.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the XL Bully will first need to be defined as a breed in law, as it is not currently recognised as a specific breed by The Kennel Club.

This lack of definition has raised concern among animal welfare groups, who fear that a ban could inadvertently outlaw a range of other dogs.

