Officers who have been searching for a missing man for more than a week have found a body.

Jeffrey Clarke, 61, had gone missing from Stockton, on Teesside, on 1 October. He had last been seen at 8am in the Woodlands Street area.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Clarke's family has been informed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...