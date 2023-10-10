A man in his late 40s has died following a crash on the North York Moors.

The fatal collision happened on the A171 near Scaling Dam at about 7pm on Sunday 8 October.

The driver of a grey Hyundai Kona SUV, from the East Cleveland area, died following the crash, which also involved a black Hyundai i40.

Paramedics treated both drivers at the scene.

The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the collision.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage of either, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.

Email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230191262.

