A dad feared he would be killed after an out of control dog launched an attack in the street.

Keith McAllister said he was walking through Holystone, in North Tyneside, when the dog, which was still on its lead, sank its teach into his abdomen before leaping towards his throat.

He believes he would have been killed if he had not put his arm up instinctively to protect himself.

Just 10 days after the incident, another dog attack ended in tragedy when 54-year-old Ian Langley died following an attack by a suspected XL Bully dog in Shiney Row, near Sunderland.

Northumbria Police have confirmed the dog that attacked Mr McAllister has been seized.

The former gas engineer told the Chronicle: "If I hadn't put my arm up I think it would have got my throat and that would have been me dead."

Mr McAllister said he was walking along Whitley Road, in Holystone, when the attack happened, at around 8.40pm on Saturday 23 September.

He said before the attack he walked past a teenage boy who had what he believed to be a Belgium Malinois dog on a lead.

"There was absolutely no warning," he said. "I was walking past it and then I just felt a bite on my abdomen. I instinctively put my arm up and it bit my arm. It was still on the lead. It was clearly too strong for the lad.

"It all happened within seconds, then the lad managed to get hold of the dog then he ran off."

A woman who heard the commotion came out of her home to help Mr McAllister. She drove him to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, where his wounds were stitched and glued together.

After hearing of Mr Langley's death, he said he realised just how fortunate he had been, adding: "It really got home that I was lucky to be alive."

Northumbria Police confirmed that the dog has since been seized and officers are investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: "On September 23, we received a report of a suspected dangerous dog in the Whitley Road area of Holystone, North Tyneside.“It was reported that a victim was out walking when he was bitten by a dog, causing an injury to his forearm and body.

"The male in charge of the dog then made off from the scene with the animal. A full investigation was launched into the report and the dog has since been seized, with enquiries ongoing."

More than two weeks on Mr McAllister, who has owned dogs himself in the past, said he was still dealing with the physical and psychological impact of the attack.

"I'm still in pain now," he said. "I've always been fine with dogs but I will be wary all the time now. If I see a dog I go to the other side of the road."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack. Anyone with information should call Northumbria Police on 101 quoting crime number 120619E/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...