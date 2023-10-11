Four men have been convicted of multiple sexual offences following a complex investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Omar Badreddin, 25, Mohamad Badreddin, 22, Huzaefa Alaboud, 22 and Hamoud Al-Soaimi, 20, are facing lengthy jail terms following the long-running investigation in Newcastle.

Operation Phoenix first began in 2019 and saw specialist officers from Northumbria Police investigate reports of child sexual exploitation relating to two victims aged between 12 and 14.

The Baddredin brothers, Alaboud and Al-Soaimi were arrested and subsequently charged with several offences, including rape and sexual assault.

On Monday 9 October, the men were found guilty of following a four-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

They were found guilty of the following offences:

Omar Badreddin, of Cowgate, was convicted of five counts of rape.

Mohamad Badreddin, also of Cowgate, was convicted of six counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

Huzaefa Alaboud, of Throckley, was convicted of two counts of rape, assault by penetration and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Hamoud Al-Soaimi, of Byker, was convicted of three counts of sexual assault and assaulting a child under 13 by penetration.

The men have been remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced on 22 December.

Speaking after the trial, the officer in charge of the case, Detective Constable Garry Cousins of Northumbria Police said: “I must start by praising the bravery of the victims throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.

"They continue to receive specialist support however, they have stood strong against their abusers and helped see that justice was done.

“We hope this outcome will help give other victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse the confidence they need to step forward.

“We are robust in our stance against this type of despicable criminality. The actions of these men are absolutely deplorable and we will not stand by while offenders prey on vulnerable young girls.

"As a force, we will throw every resource we have into targeting suspects, bringing them before the courts and ensuring victims are protected and supported."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...