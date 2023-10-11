Play Brightcove video

75-year-old Simon Clugston picks up the cello again and performs to fellow residents of dementia care home.

An accomplished musician living with dementia has rediscovered his love of performing through "muscle memory".

Simon Clugston was a director of classical music at world-renowned Glass Centre International, formerly The Sage Gateshead, before being diagnosed with the condition.

Having lost some confidence, the 75-year-old had been keeping his musical talents to himself at Eothen’s dementia-specialist care home in Wallsend, Newcastle.

But after some encouragement from John Fletcher, the specialist facility's senior activities co-ordinator, Simon worked up the courage to perform in front of some of his friends at the home.

Speaking to ITV, John said: "When I first met Simon we had instantly had a connection because I also play instruments, and so we hit it off as it were.

"I found out Simon plays the cello because he had one in his room, but he wouldn't play it for us.

"We just got talking about music, where he had played in the past, different venues and auditoriums.

"We found I had also been to many of the places he had performed and from there it was like a little spark, a connection between the two of us, like a sense of trust.

"When I was in performing with my guitar I'd tell him you must share this with everyone, how you play the cello is fantastic."

Simon took up playing the cello at the age of 12, before becoming a member of the Birmingham Orchestra. He then turned his passion into a career.

Simon was able to turn his passion into a career when he became the director of classical music at one of the region's most famous venues. Credit: Gateshead Council

John was able to convince Simon to play for him in his room initially, before persuading him to share his music with the other residents in the facility's communal space.

"Eventually, we got him out playing for the other residents," John continued. "I've had him doing it a couple of times now which is really good.

"He doesn't have music with him, its all in his muscle memory which for Simon is better because it helps him remember other things.

"The other residents love it because they didn't realise he had this gift to share.

"Now that they know, every time in I'm playing I'll say 'come on let's have a song' and everybody loves it."

The care home worker said playing, through muscle memory, even helped him recall other memories.

He added: "Once Simon finishes playing we talk to him about his past, and I'm sure things must come back to him, they must do. It really takes him back.

"He tells us where he's worked, where he's played and about his travels. The memories must come back through that.

"They're all very close, we all sit and talk and it's a case of encouraging him to perform which brings everyone together.

"Everyone's eyes light up. It doesn't matter who is in the room, we all go silent and listen to him."

Simon's fellow residents have been wowed by his musical talents, and now look forward to more regular concerts.